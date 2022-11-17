Ghana is a failed nation under Akufo-Addo – Dr Nyaho-Tamakoe

General News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakoe, a founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, believes Ghana is a failed nation under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking on Accra-based Joy News, the statesman stated that the mismanagement of the economy under the Akufo-Addo administration has sent all achievements chalked by previous governments downhill.



“I was asked this question some time ago. I said, for having been able to handle this country at least for four years at that time, now we are in the sixth year, I will give them 4 out of 10, at that time. Now I’ll go lower, 2 out of 10.



“It is a fail! In fact, we are a failed state. This nation is now a failed nation. People do what they like. We have a nation that the people don’t respect the laws,” Dr. Nyaho–Tamakloe explained.



He listed one factor that justified the failed state label as, the inability of the Special Prosecutor, so far, to disclose the identity of the unnamed businessman who is said to have influenced the decision of the Majority MPs to change their stance regarding the resignation of the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta.



He stressed that if one wealthy man can influence a whole Majority in Parliament, then Ghana indeed, is a failed nation.



Ghana’s economy has been on a downward trajectory, which has generated anger among the populace.



There has been an increase in the prices of goods and services recently whiles transportation fares have also increased more than four times due to the increase in fuel prices.



Ghana's current inflation rate stands at an unprecedented 40.4%.



