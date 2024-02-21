Ghana in steep fall under NPP, NDC on rescue mission - Victor Smith

Politics of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana's former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Ambassador Victor Smith, has stated that the return of former President John Dramani Mahama is a rescue point for the people of Ghana, as all abandoned and unfinished projects will be fully completed.



Ambassador Victor Smith said, "We just wanted to allow the government to try to do better for the country, but still, there is no improvement, and it is on a steep fall, sinking at a faster pace."



He emphasised that after the WƆ NSƆ ME NHWƐ (Try me and see) by Ghanaians in 2016, which brought the New Patriotic Party led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo into office, everything is on a steep decline, including the Ghanaian economy, which is now managed by the World Bank.



Ambassador Victor Smith added that upon his return, John Dramani Mahama will not initiate new projects but will prioritise the completion of viable projects that have been left unfinished.



The goal is to avoid making promises that could lead to possible funding challenges from external sources.



Furthermore, Ambassador Victor Smith criticised the current government, claiming that the Nana Addo-led administration has mismanaged the country, causing significant suffering for the Ghanaian people.



He expressed confidence that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will address and rectify the situation in the upcoming December 7 polls.



Mr Victor Smith expressed these views while speaking on Kessben FM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.