Ghana in crisis, nothing to show for over US$3.5bn borrowed - Mahama pokes government

General News of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has poked the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government accusing it of running the country into a crisis.



He added in an interview with Ugandan channel, NBS TV, that Ghana was running into debt and government had nothing to show for its wanton borrowing.



"It's been around six years so far (that he left office). The country is in crisis. We are running into debt. The government has borrowed in excess of 270 billion cedis, and there is nothing to show for it," he stressed.



Mahama addressed a wide range of issues in the interview from his time as president, through to his time out of office and plans to recontest in the elections.



Earlier this month, he delivered a lecture on the state of the nation dubbed "Ghana At A Crossroads," in which he slammed government on a series of issues - from economic mismanagement, abuse of democratic institutions and the promise to repeal the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) if elected in 2024.