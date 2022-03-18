Ghana imports everything including mosquito sprays - Dr. Randy Abbey laments

General News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Atuabo provide 40-45% of Ghana's LPG requirements - Randy Abbey



We are adding value to nothing - Randy Abbey



Anything out of petroleum in Ghana is imported - Dr. Randy Abbey



The host of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, Dr. Randy Abbey, has lamented the unimaginable importing culture of Ghana.



He expressed worry over the fact that as a country, Ghana is not adding any value to anything as it continuously imports nearly everything, including mosquito sprays.



“We are not adding value to anything. I’ve said this over and over again that apart from the Atuabo Gas Plant which provides about 40 to 45 percent of our LPG requirements, everything else: diesel, imported; petrol, imported; kerosene, imported; aviation fuel, imported; bitumen, imported; even mosquito spray, imported.



“So, apart from Atuabo which is contributing 40 to 45 percent of our LPG needs, everything else we use – anything out of petroleum, crude oil, that we use in this country is imported. So, we ship out the crude oil and we import everything,” he lamented.



Dr. Randy Abbey was speaking on the Thursday, March 17, 2022, edition of the show and monitored by GhanaWeb.



