Ghana holds maiden National Digital Parenting Conference

General News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: William Mensah, Contributor

The maiden edition of the National Digital Parenting Conference which is being organized by the Ghana Internet Safety Foundation (GISF) and supported by the DigitalAid will be held virtually online from the 13th to 14th August, 2021.



The theme for this all-important parenting and internet safety event is “Protecting Your Family Online: 10 Things Every Parent Should Know.”



This crucial event, coming at a time COVID-19 has caused massive increase in online activities, coupled with long periods of staying online, is meant to offer parental controls for the safety of children using the internet.



It is also meant to help parents better manage the technology habits of their children.



According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Internet Safety Foundation (GISF), Mr. Emmanuel Adinkrah, who is also one of the Guest Speakers, parents, guardians, and caregivers play a key role in helping children to stay safe online.



He said this event, which will later become an annual affair is seeking to create awareness and further serve as a counsel and guide to help parents control activities of children on the internet.



“At the end of this maiden National Digital Parenting Conference, parents will be equipped with safety tools and important tips to control their children’s activities on the internet especially social media among others,” Mr. Emmanuel Adinkrah stated.



The event will kick off at exactly 5pm Ghana Time on Saturday 13th August 2021 and the session will continue the next day Sunday 14th August 2021.



Other speakers include Gabriel Ofori-Appiah from DigitalAid and Eben Asare-Boafo from Web4uGhana.



