Ghana has strong democratic society, protect it, eliminate corruption – Ambassador Tom Norring

General News of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

In an interview with gbcghanaonline.com in Accra, Ambassador Norring shared some thoughts on Ghana’s democratic trajectory and current economic woes.



He spoke of some positives but did not mince words, quite critically pointing out that the fundamental issues that keep holding the country back must be dealt with squarely.



"If you do not have peace and stability, there cannot be development. …so, you have some of the basic foundations for development, my hope is that you overcome some of the obstacles because you cannot keep on breaking the economy. You need ways of stabilizing your economy and dealing with some of the real challenges, and one of them is corruption,” posited Denmark’s Ambassador to Ghana, Tom Norring.



"I think you have the basic foundations because you still have a strong democratic society, you have the institutions but care for them, care for those institutions, protect them, make sure that they continue to function,” he added.



Digitization:



As a way of addressing some of Ghana’s challenges, especially corruption, Ambassador Norring suggested digitization, which is an agenda that is already being championed by Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Mr. Norring expressed optimism that digitization would be the best solution to the fundamental concerns that Ghana is experiencing currently and this can be surmounted.



"…digitization is not the root of all evil, but can be the root of all good. It can be used in so many ways to ensure…and with digitization, modern technological solutions, it can move society so fast,” the Danish Ambassador said.



He is optimistic that Ghana was already properly positioned, citing history and looking back at the Industrial Revolution and its impact on transitioning to new manufacturing processes in Europe.



History has it that the Industrial Revolution was a period of major mechanization and innovation. It began in Great Britain during the mid-18th century and early 19th century and later spread throughout Europe and the world.



Ambassador Norring explained his position.



"And you don’t have to like what we (Denmark) did going through the industrial revolution and all that, we already did that so you can skip a few of cumbersome processes that we have gone through many years ago because you are already jumping, big leaps and I think is what makes me very optimistic and I think you have the fundamentals”, he noted.



Youth Bulge:



The youth bulge in modest terms means a demographic pattern where a large share of the population is comprised of children and young adults, according to Demographers.



Another way to overcome some of Ghana’s challenges is to take advantage of the energy propelled by the youth bulge.



According to Mr. Norring, Ghana’s massive youth population is a blessing that cannot be overlooked.



"…Care for the enormous amount of young talented people. You have a talent pool that like most African countries at least in this region, you have about 60% of the population that is up to 25. There are two ways it can go; you take care of that talent pool and make them work for a better society or that young group will go frustrated or apathetic”.



"So you have the talent pool, make use of them, make good use of that talent pool. And I think you have the fundamentals for a booming society and Africa will matter”, Ambassador Norring stated in optimism.