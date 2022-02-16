'Ghana has seen unprecedented growth under his leadership' – Bishop TD Jakes eulogizes Akufo Addo

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022
Source: ghbase.com
President Akufo-Addo’s reign, according to American Bishop TD Jakes, has seen extraordinary social and political advancement.
The Potter’s House Bishop declared this ahead of President Akufo-Addo’s official visit to the megachurch on his 10-day tour.
Bishop TD Jakes praised the Ghanaian leader’s leadership qualities in an official welcome video, claiming Ghana has reinvented itself as a shining beacon of democracy on the continent.
“His Excellency’s administration in Ghana has experienced remarkable social and political growth,” TD Jakes stated.
President Akufo-Addo will be a Special Guest at the International Leadership Summit Masterclass at the Potter’s House.
Welcome to @ThisIsILS, President @NAkufoAddo!— T.D. Jakes (@BishopJakes) February 13, 2022
His Excellency’s presidency in Ghana has seen unprecedented social and political growth that has revitalized the country and set the foundation for its future.
Don’t miss out! Register at https://t.co/AgxjKFH0Rw#ThisIsILS pic.twitter.com/wolZeiQQHC