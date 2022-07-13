Ghana has not had a selfless leader since Nkrumah - Wilson Jnr

General News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Only a selfless leader can make Ghana economically independent, Wilson Jnr



Politicians only think about winning the next election, Wilson Jnr



Ghana goes to IMF



The chief crusader of the Crusaders Against Corruption, Emmanuel Wilson Jnr, has asserted that Ghana has not had a selfless leader since the first president of the republic, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



According to him, all leaders the country has had after Nkrumah prioritise their individual and political party interests at the expense of what is needed for the development of the nation.



Wilson, who made these remarks in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb added that, Ghana currently does not have economic independence, even though it attained political independence years ago. He attributes this to the failure of leadership to emulate values and ideals similar to that of Dr. Nkrumah.



"… Ghana has gotten to a point that if we had a few committed leaders, we will easily become self-sufficient. For the past years, we gain political independence, if we get leaders who are a bit selfless, we will move from political independence to economic independence.



“… after Kwame Nkrumah … it will be difficult to say that we have had any selfless leader. A selfless leader is someone who thinks about the country first before himself and his political party. Almost all of the leaders we have had (with the exception of Nkrumah) think of their political party first before the country,” he said in Twi.



He added that the political leaders of the country now only think of winning the next election and not building a strong foundation for the next generals.



Wilson, who was the Director of Elections and the National Campaign Manager of the Peoples National Convention (PNC) for the 2020 elections made these remarks while reacting to the current economic hardship in the country and the government seeking an international monetary fund bailout.



