Ghana has lost GH¢50b to financial irregularities between 2017 to 2021 – Ablakwa alleges

Tuesday, 12 July 2022

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that Ghana lost over GH¢50 billion to financial infractions by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) between 2017 and 2021.



According to the MP (Member of Parliament), this GH¢50 billion loss to corruption, contained in the yet-to-be-released 2021 Auditor General’s report, is mind-blowing, given that the country is now seeking an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout for an amount way lesser than that.



“According to Ghana’s Auditor-General, between 2017 and 2021, financial irregularities have cumulatively cost Ghana some GH¢50 billion.



“Instructively, our government is chasing the IMF for a $2-3 billion bailout which is less than half of the GHS50billion lost to irregularities,” parts of a tweet shared by the MP on July 12, 2022, read.



In an earlier tweet, the MP asserted that financial infractions by MDAs have increased from the GH¢ 12.8 billion recorded in 2020 to over GH¢ 17 billion in 2021.



He said that the increase in financial infractions shows that, the government going to the IMF for a bailout will not resolve the main challenge of the country – corruption.



Read the MP’s tweet plus excerpts of the purported 2021 Auditor-Generals report below:





