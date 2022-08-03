‘Ghana has become a poster child for economic mismanagement’ – Prof. Steve Hanke

General News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University in the United States, has for some time now been monitoring Ghana’s economic growth and putting a spotlight on it.



In his latest #EconWatch diaries on his verified Twitter timeline, the academic stated that, since 2021, Ghana has lost more than half of its sovereign bonds especially as the country is seeking [for] an IMF economic rescue programme.



This, he said, has made the West African country which is on the brink of debt default “a poster child for economic mismanagement.”



“Ghana's sovereign bonds have lost more than half their value since 2021. Ghana has become a poster child for economic mismanagement and is now on the brink of default,” Prof Steve Hanke’s tweet on August 2 read.





#EconWatch: #Ghana's sovereign bonds have lost more than half their value since 2021. Ghana has become a poster child for economic mismanagement and is now on the brink of default. pic.twitter.com/XqrsMcKlUC — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) August 2, 2022

After slamming Ghanaians with more taxes to "save the economy," Pres. Akufo-Addo runs to the IMF. When he learn? SPOILER ALERT: Like GHA's past 17 IMF bailout programs, a new program won't work. Today, I measure Ghana's inflation at 51%/yr.https://t.co/hnzInDMrWT — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) July 24, 2022