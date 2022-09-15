Ghana has a big problem, the president's pride is in elections he has won – Mahama

General News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for claiming that he (Mahama) is being haunted by his defeats in the last two presidential elections.



In a tweet shared on Thursday, September 15, 2022, Mahama intimated that rather than focusing on finding solutions to the current challenges Ghanaians are facing, the president is traveling around the country gloating about the number of elections he has won.



He added that this action of Akufo-Addo is an indication that Ghana is really in trouble.



“Our country has a really big problem when the President's pride is only in how many elections he has won, rather than how he can alleviate the suffering of the people and create opportunities for them,” the tweet Mahama shared read.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo claimed that former president John Dramani Mahama has sleepless nights accepting that he has lost two successive elections to him.



Akufo-Addo holds that it is the failure to accept his electoral losses that have triggered Mahama to be making certain hard-hitting comments about him and his government.



“Mr. Mahama still has not been able to assimilate his defeat twice to the man who he had said could never come to power in Ghana and I think every night when he goes to bed, he is confused about the man who has not just come back but given him a good whipping on two separate occasions.



"We won the landslide in 2016 and again decisive margin in 2020. He has never got the figures that I have got in elections in Ghana, he knows” Akufo-Addo said in an interview on Ho-based Stone City FM days ago.



He added that criticism of his government was a way by Mahama and his supporters to rubbish the progress his government continue to make despite the challenges at hand.



