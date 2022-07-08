Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid

General News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, has for the first time commented on whether or not he will be contesting for the 2024 flagbeareship slot of the governing New Patriotic Party.



According to him, that issue is less critical at a time the government is working assiduously to reverse the economic hardships facing the citizenry.



He told Paul Adom-Otchere on the July 7 edition of the Good Evening Ghana programme that, as an ‘old horse in the game,’ he is focused on supporting the economic recovery programme that has landed the government at the doorsteps of the International Monetary Fund, IMF.



“I am an old horse in this game, and I feel that where we are as a country, particularly at this very critical juncture, that conversation becomes less critical and important than us trying to work together … to see what kind of package we can get from the IMF and how we can get ourselves out.



“That conversation, you know, we will have that conversation, I am ready anytime… our focus now as a country…the time is for us to think together and to build Ghana back together,” he stressed.



The NPP is expected sometime next year to elect a flagbearer to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and to lead the NPP into the 2024 elections.



Other contenders include Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



