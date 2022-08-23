Ghana doesn’t need more than 9 Supreme Court Justices – Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

General News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian politician, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, argues the country does not need fourteen (14) Supreme Court judges.



According to him, Ghana’s Supreme Court can function effectively and efficiently with nine (9) Supreme Court judges.



“I think a country like Ghana needs not more than 9 Supreme Court judges,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



He argues the retirement age of judges should be moved beyond 70 years as their experience comes with age. “The retirement age of Supreme Court judges should not be at 70. This is because the more experience you get in law, the better you become so we should rather use the system where justice is only replaced after their passing.”



With Supreme Court justices retiring on their salaries, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong insists it is smart for the government to review the policy of retiring judges to save the nation's costs and resources.



The Supreme Court consists of the Chief Justice and not less than nine Justices.



It has exclusive original jurisdiction in all matters relating to the enforcement or interpretation of the 1992 Constitution. It also has supervisory jurisdiction over all the Courts in Ghana.



The number of judges in the Supreme Court can be increased or decreased by the parliament by legislation.