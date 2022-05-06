Ghana doesn't need a new Constitution – Kwabena Agyapong

General News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwabena Agyapong, a former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated that the current constitution is functional for the country.



Speaking in an interview on GHOne TV, the son of a former High Court judge answered in the negative when asked whether Ghana needs a new constitution.



He said “No, I don’t think so.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an address to commemorate three decades of the 1992 constitution described it as a living organism, and said it should be amended to meet the needs of contemporary and future times.



“The Constitution is a living document and so whenever circumstances require, we should be prepared to make the necessary amendments to affect the needs of contemporary and future times,” he said.



Akufo-Addo urged all Ghanians to reject persons with intentions to overthrow the constitution.



“Several attempts to take Ghana down the path of multiparty democracy was met with stiff opposition and cynical response.



“They will rather have authoritarian rule foisted on the citizens claiming Ghana was underdeveloped and we needed to get things done in a hurry. They claimed that democracy was cumbersome and will divide Ghanaians along along tribal lines . However, the word was widespread and unanimous to have a decade-long ban on party political activities imposed in 1981 lifted and the return to multiparty democracy established. The Ghanaian people wanted a living condition of freedom where there was respect for individual liberty,” he said.



“Simply because they have no respect for the Ghanaian people , they are either unwilling to subject themselves to the open scrutiny of the Ghanaian people or because they know that that they will be rejected by the Ghanaian people. Thus seeking a short cut to office in power. Let us resist such persons for our common good,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.