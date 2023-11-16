Ghana does not need democracy per se; she needs discipline – Professor K. Nyame

General News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Celebrated Ghanaian healthcare professional, Professor K. Nyame, has tagged Ghana as a country in need of more discipline than democracy.



Speaking as an honoree at the 2023 edition of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons’ Annual Symposium, the professor outlined the qualities a leader must exhibit to ensure sustainable development in Ghana. He mentioned integrity, resilience, courage, foresight and discipline all as qualities of a leader.



The former chairman of the Medical and Dental Council of Ghana, explained that democracy in Ghana does not guarantee the development of the nation, but will need a leader who insists on discipline and gives the people of Ghana a well structured development plan to align with.



He however noted discipline as a quality which is usually undermined by the country.



“I do not believe that democracy necessarily leads to a nation’s development. I believe that what the country needs is discipline. For sustainable progress and avoidance of errors, a leader must show and insist on discipline but unfortunately, our country does not like discipline," he submitted.



Professor Paul Kwame Nyame believes Ghana has the potential to do what western countries have achieved and urged all Ghanaians to carry an idea of progress as one people, and sustain the discipline to convey a common development agenda.



”If we want to go far as a nation, we need to do so together; We must move as one people with a common development agenda; Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah declared at the time of Ghana’s independence that the Black Man was capable of running his own affairs; what others have done we can do it,” he stressed.



The Ghana College of Physician and Surgeons Annual Leadership Symposium was organized under the theme, ‘Health Sector Development in Ghana; Exemplary Leadership in Research and Medical Education’ in honor of Professor Paul K. Nyame and Professor Francis K. Nkrumah to mark the pivotal moment in the collective pursuit of these iconic individuals in advancing Ghana’s Health Sector, as individuals with a profound knowledge base in research and medical education and have trained individuals who are prepared to shape the future trajectory of healthcare excellence in the nation.