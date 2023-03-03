‘Ghana does not need a try me too leader’ – Mahama

Politics of Friday, 3 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Dramani has said Ghana at this point needs an experienced pair of hands to steer the country out of the current economic predicaments.



According to him, he can no longer sit on the sidelines and proffer solutions but get involved in the governance of the country owing to the level of damage prevailing in the system.





“At this stage Ghana demands experience not experiment,” he noted, stressing “Ghana does not need a try me too leader.”



He told an NDC gathering at the launch of his presidential campaign that he’s sat back and taken stock of the extent of work ahead and assured: “I’m ready and able to be the kind of president that Ghanaians are looking for.”



Former president John Dramani Mahama has hit the ground running in a bid to lead the main opposition NDC in the 2024 general elections.



The former leader is currently launching his campaign for the Flagbearership slot at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Sokode near Ho.





Mr. Mahama’s campaign is themed: ‘Building the Ghana we want together’.



Dr. Kwabena Duffour, a former Finance Minister, Kojo Bonsu, a former Mayor of Kumasi, and Ernest Kobeah, a 43-year-old businessman based in the United Kingdom, are all jostling for that slot in the opposition party.



The party is billed to conduct its presidential primaries on May 13, 2023.