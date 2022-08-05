Ghana does not have accurate, up-to-date data on maize consumption - Prof. Julius Hagan

Regional News of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: DC KWAME KWAKYE

An animal scientist of the School of Agriculture of the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Julius Hagan has posited that Ghana doesn't have accurate and up-to-date data on the quantity of maize consumed.



"We don't have accurate, up-to-date data on how much maize we consume, how much for animal feed, how much maize is needed for industrial purposes and how much we export."



According to him, this is one of the reasons maize normally becomes scarce in most parts of the country which makes people blame government.



The animal scientist shared these observations today August 4, 2022, on GBC Radio Central's special holiday morning show, while assessing the government flagship programme 'Planting For Food and Jobs'.



He furthered that the problem of lack of accurate data has affected Ghana's plan regarding cultivation adding that something needs to be done urgently about it.



Speaking on the same show, crop scientist Dr. Kusi Amoah, also underscored the fact that the Planting For Good and Jobs policy is doing quite well but more needs to be done to make it very efficient and more beneficial to the nation.



Prof Hagan later intimated that most of the animals supplied to farmers for rearing under the Rearing For Food and Jobs module are imported.



"There's, therefore, the need to revamp the breeding stations established under the Nkrumah's regime, to be able to supply the needed foundation stock for supply to farmers instead of relying on import to fill the gap," he noted.



"If we develop the breeding areas as was done by Nkrumah's government it would increase the employment potential of the programme and benefit our country," he argued.



He further asked that Ghana be thankful to Burkina Faso because "Most of our livestock (cattle, sheep, and goats), crops like onion and tomatoes are imported from there. Should we have any problem with them even for three months and they decide not to supply us, we shall be in trouble."



He added we are a blessed country and need to up our game to be able to be self-sufficient in food production. "The actual benefits of Planting for Food and Jobs would fully be realised in about 10 years from now. The politicians don't have that time because of the four-year mandate which is affecting our country."



Both scholars agreed that any agric policy can fully be realised after about 10 years. Thus, as a country, agric, health, and education sectors shouldn't be politicised.