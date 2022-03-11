Ghana did not pay for flag lighting in Dubai – GIPC

General News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has dismissed reports circulating on social media that the government paid for the flag lighting in Dubai.



A statement issued by the GIPC on Friday, March 11 said the lightening of the flag was for free as a gesture of goodwill and also, to honour Ghana and His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The GIPC has “noticed false publication alleging payments regarding the Ghana flag lightening on the Burj Khalifa on 8th March 2022 on various social media platforms.



“In no uncertain terms, the owner of Emaar properties, Dubai, decided to place our flag on the Burj Kalifa for free as a gesture of goodwill and to honour of Ghana and His Excellency President Akufo-Addo, during the Ghana Day celebration to culminate our participation in the Dubai Expo.



“We entreat the general public to disregard the allegations.”



“We proudly express our appreciation to the rulers and the people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for their warm hospitality and goodwill to our delegations during the Ghana week,” the GIPC statement said.