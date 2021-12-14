Ghana deepens ties with Luxembourg

Politics of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

On Monday, 13 December 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo paid a day’s working visit to Luxembourg, as part of efforts to deepen bilateral relations and ties of co-operation between Ghana and Luxembourg.



Amongst others, President Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, Henri Albert Gabriel Félix Marie Guillaume.



He also held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, where, among others, Ghana and Luxembourg signed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement and a Double Taxation Agreement.



On the sidelines, President Akufo-Addo also held a meeting with the President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Dr. Werner Hoyer.



The Ghanaian leader welcomed the €82.5 million support offered to Ghana by the Bank to strengthen the country’s healthcare, provision of specialist medical equipment and medicines, under the national COVID-19 Health Response Plan.



The new agreement with Ghana represents the largest national EIB financing for COVID-related health investment in Africa.