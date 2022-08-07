Ghana card will solve problems with voters’ register – Kofi Akpaloo

Politics of Sunday, 7 August 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana LPG, Percival Kofi Akpaloo has indicated that the Ghana card could become a primary document for voters in future elections.



If successfully implemented, holders who turn 18 will automatically be rolled onto the voters’ register; a move that will not only eliminate the stress of queuing to register for the ID, but also save the country a lot of money, per his assertion.



He added that the “Ghana card will be a good identification document as we’re already seeing so that we sanitize the voter registration system,”He told Accra-based Wontumi FM



Kofi Akpaloo also touted how the Ghana card and unique address system are already saving the country millions of cedis, and the prospect it holds for the country going forward.



The Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC) in charge of Corporate Services, Dr. Bossman Asare has warned prospective voters to obtain a Ghana Card since that will be a requirement for voting in the 2024 election.



This, he said is because the Ghana Card has made an impact in our society with almost 17 million Ghanaians registered for it.



“Commission in collaboration with our partners took the decision that now let us have the Ghana Card as the main requirement.



“So what this means is that as soon as you acquire your Ghana Card with a continuous registration, you just go to our district office where you are located then you go and register and your name will be put on the roll of voters,” he said.