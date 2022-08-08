Ghana card will prevent underaged persons from registering for voters ID - EC

General News of Monday, 8 August 2022

The Electoral Commission (EC) has indicated that their quest to use Ghana Card for the voters registration exercise is to stop underaged persons from acquiring the Voters ID to vote in the upcoming elections.



According to the deputy chairman in charge of corporate services at the EC, Dr Bossman Asare, they believe that one can only gain the Ghana Card if he/she is 18, they are therefore urging people to go for their Ghana Cards to be able to register at the district EC offices when the process begins.



He also revealed that even though the exercise has not begun, there will be no stipulated deadline when it does.



“In all this, when we start the registration, the party agents will be present. The mischief we’re trying to kill is having people fronting for people who are not 18 years and are not Ghanaians.



“As we speak, the exercise hasn’t even begun but when it begins, we’re asking people to go for your Ghana Card, go to your district EC office and register,” Asaaseradio.com quoted Dr Bossman Asare.



“What the commission is saying is that, our exercise which is the continuous registration has no deadline. So when we start the process and you’re 18 and have your Ghana card, go and register. We know you don’t turn 18 before you get your Ghana Card so when you get your card and turn 18, you go and register,” he added.



He also refuted claims by the former EC chairman, Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan that the use of Ghana Card by EC will disenfranchise millions of qualified electorate.

