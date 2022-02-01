Ghana card fighting corruption: NIA technically bankrupt – Griffiths

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The former head of Information Communication Technology (ICT) at the National Identification Authority (NIA) has accused the current management of NIA of being bankrupt in terms of exhibiting technical knowledge in the rollout of the Ghana card.



He said what must be done for the Ghana card to be used in the fight against corruption has not been done.



Mr. Osei Kwame Griffiths made this statement on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in reaction to claims by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia that the government is using the Ghana card to fight corruption in the country.



Mr. Griffiths said the NIA is sleeping on the deployment of technology to achieve the intent of the Vice president, adding that, as it stands now, Ghana has not gotten to that prestigious level of using the Ghana card to fight graft.



He said the current NIA management has not exhibited any technological know-how in the rollout of the Ghana card.



He disclosed that in 2016, a decision was taken for all agencies collecting biometric data to desist from doing so because the collection of biometric data was a matter of national security.



It is in view of this, he noted that a decision was taken for all the agencies which had collected biometric data to integrate into NIA’s database.



This, according to him, arose out of a meeting of biometric data collecting agencies held in the West African sub-region.



He, therefore, questioned the rationale behind the decision by the current management of NIA to allow the Telecommunication Companies (Telcos) to collect biometric data as part of the SIM card re-registration exercise.



He said in the Ivory Coast, the National Identification Agency has ceded the biometric data to the Telcos and not the Telcos collecting biometric data.



He further questioned why this cannot be replicated in Ghana.



He said: This government has lost it when it comes to the integration of all the identities into the NIA's biometric data in the country