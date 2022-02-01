Ghana card alone cannot fight corruption – ICT expert

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

An Assistant Registrar in charge of Information Communications Technology (ICT) at the Central University College has negated claims by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that the government is using the Ghana card to fight corruption in the country.



According to the ICT expert, the Ghana card is one of the measures for fighting corruption and not the sole initiative in the fight against corruption in the country.



He noted that the Ghana card in its current stage could not be said to be fighting corruption in the country.



"Everywhere in the world, it is the government's political will that helps in the fight against corruption and not just cards," he stated.



Mr James Anani Amezi explained that the Ghana card couldn't be the magic wand for the fight against corruption in the country.



In an interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Mr Amezi said Ghana has not built to create a better system form of identification for the Ghana card to become a tool for fighting corruption.



He noted that Ghana could fight corruption without the Ghana card, adding that the card cannot be said to be fighting corruption when there is no political will on the part of the government.



He stressed that the major tool for fighting corruption is the exhibition of political will and not a mere card that is not fully integrated into Ghana's identity system.



He explained that before using the Ghana card as the main source of identity in the country, steps must be taken to integrate all other forms of identity in the country.