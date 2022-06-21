Ghana cannot be a true democracy without equal representation of women – CDD-Ghana

General News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

AA Bill Coalition raises concerns over delay in the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill



Ghana cannot be a true democracy without equal representation of all groups



More women in government and leadership roles will encourage future generations, CDD-Ghana



Regina Oforiwaa Amanfo Tetteh- Senior Programs Officer of CDD-Ghana has said the enactment of the Affirmative Action Bill (AA Bill) is a step in the right direction as it will address gender imbalance in the country.



According to her, Ghana cannot be a true democracy without equal representation of all groups, especially that of women and marginalised groups hence the need for stakeholders to push for the passage of this bill.



Speaking at a roundtable discussion on “averting excessive delays in passing the Affirmative Action Bill – the role of stakeholders”, she said the passage of the bill will be to address the historical social, cultural, economic and political gender imbalance in the country and serve as a tool for justice for women in the country.



“There is the hope that in passing this bill and creating a more inclusive environment for both women and other marginalised groups it will also connect with the young people and they will no longer feel limited or restricted to participate in the development of this country.



“More women in government and leadership roles will also serve as role model for future generations of young people, particularly young women. An escalation of youth participation will create room for the youth to be more involved in not only running the affairs of the nation but also playing a significant role in Ghana’s quest to achieve the 2023 Sustainable Development Goals,” she added.



Sheila Minkah-Premo, Convener of the AABill Coalition, also called on Akufo-Addo to appoint a substantive Minster for Gender in order to ensure the passage of the bill is pushed as one of the major challenges has been the absence of the current Gender Minister Adwoa Safo.



“We are pleading that the government should give us a substantive Minister in place to be able to push this bill for us” she said.



