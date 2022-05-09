Ghana builds capacity among Togo, Niger on counter kidnap

Regional News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: Joseph Wemakor

In the wake of increasing spate of kidnapping which has wreaked havoc within the African continent, the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) in collaboration with the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom (NCA) and the Federal Office of Police, Switzerland (Swiss FedPol) have moved to help equip twenty-five (25) participants who are officials of the member states with knowledge and skills on how to counter kidnap.



The training session which forms part of a series of counter kidnap trainings being organized under the Kidnap for Ramson Project (KFR) saw the 25 beneficiaries drawn from Niger, Togo and Ghana.



The KFR was launched in February 2021, led by the UNOCT in partnership with UNODC, with funding and expertise provided by the UK and Northern Ireland and Federal Office of Police of Switzerland.



It aims to enhance the capacity of Member States to prevent, investigate and counter kidnap for ransom through legal, institutional and operational technical assistance.



It also seeks to raise awareness of ways to support victims of kidnapping and main-stream victims’ voice, including as counter terrorist narratives, while ensuring due process, fair trial and respect for human rights.

The three-weeks training has commenced from April 25 to May 12, 2022, currently underway at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra, Ghana.



The training courses have been designed with the expectation to address the issues relating to Kidnap Management and Hostage Negotiations based on guidelines contained in most versions of the UNOCT manual of guidance for Countering Kidnapping and Extortion produced in 2021.



The training program saw experts’ trainers from the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom and Swiss Federal Police of Switzerland.



According to the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, Kidnap for ransom causes untold misery and has a life-changing impact on victims and their families.



Through the training, the United Kingdom is proud to work and learn alongside the partners both in Ghana and across West Africa to truly stamp out the dreadful crime of kidnapping.



The Head of the United Kingdom National Crime Agency's anti-kidnap and extortion unit, John Coles indicated, "We are very proud to bring our expertise to the UN's updated manual and provide training to international partners. This forms part of the UK government's long-term investment in the region".



In an exclusive interview with Ambassador David Griffiths on why the concentration on the three countries, he observed that the act seemed to be endemic among those countries.



He hinted that kidnapping knows no boundaries, accounting for over 10,000 cases every year.



He added that kidnapping is an offense that undermines the quality of life of the victim hence must be dealt with in all forms and shapes.



Details of the course, he noted, would cover the different types of kidnapping, language of kidnapping, the purpose of different commands within the tricks of kidnapping.