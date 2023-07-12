Ghana beyond aid has failed miserably, our economy is on a stretcher – Kwabena Agyepong

Politics of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong has brought his party to the cleaners, claiming unequivocally that the Ghana Beyond Aid motto has failed miserably.



He remarked that the economy was on life support and struggling.



He believes that people who caused the crisis during the Nana Addo administration should not be given the go-ahead.



He stated that the party required a new face and new hands to better handle the country than this.



He announced today, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, that the NPP required a candidate who is willing to make the country better than it is now.



“Our party cannot, therefore, put forward those who let us to this state and expect Ghanaians to embrace them during the 2024 elections.”



“We need a new face, a pair of clean hands, and a leader to reconnect with our base and earn the trust of the people. I humbly submit to offer the hope for a fresh start for Ghana.



He added that the party requires a candidate who has been involved with the party since its inception.



“It’s a matter of public record that I always availed myself for this tradition. More importantly, in the run-up to the 1992 elections, under the Rawlings dictatorship, when it was life-risky to associate with the NPP.”



“I’m not a newcomer, I didn’t join NPP through the mainstream after the danger has abated. I have served this party right from the get-go in many capacities. I was there when it mattered most, and also when the party was at the peak of its story.”