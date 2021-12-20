Ghana bans travellers from Israel, South Korea, and Malta as Omicron surges

General News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Ghana has initiated a temporary travel restriction on all travelers arriving from Israel effective today, Monday, 20th December 2021.



This will last for 14 days, except in exceptional humanitarian cases or during official travels, the government said.



“Permission would have to be obtained from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in exceptional cases,” a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration added.



The government of Ghana has placed a similar travel ban on South Korea, and Malta.



This is part of efforts by GoG to control the importation of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 into the country.