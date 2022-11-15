Ghana attains 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio with strong Early Childhood Care & Education system - Ntim Fordjour

General News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Deputy Minister for Education Rev John Ntim Fordjour has advanced strides made by the Ministry of Education towards resilient and accessible quality Early Childhood Care and Education in Ghana.



According to him, the Early Child Education (ECE) workforce is continuously being equipped to support KG/pre-primary education across the country.



Rev. Ntim Fordjour who was speaking at the UNESCO World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education currently underway in Uzbekistan said;



"Ghana has attained 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio at pre-primary level with the implementation of robust Early Childhood Care & Education Policy supported by relevant play-based curriculum and pedagogy.”



To support ECE, Rev John Ntim Fordjour added that the ministry has provided a guide for the School library manual to equip teachers (including KG Teachers) to promote reading. Safe spaces created for comfort-KG children (progressive construction of KG model schools); Screening institutionalized between GES-GHS as part of My First Day at School; Access to Water at KG level (81%-EMIS 2018/19); school feeding for KG children among others.



Background



The overarching goal of the WCECCE is to renew and expand Member States’ political commitment and engagement to



Develop ambitious, relevant, and culturally appropriate ECCE policies



Put in place effective and accountable ECCE systems, multi-stakeholder partnerships and services



Increase and improve investment in ECCE as an essential and integral part of their strategies for attaining lifelong learning societies and sustainable development.



WCECCE is being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from 14 to 16 November 2022.



Over 1500 participants are expected to take part in the World Conference, which will provide an important forum for policy exchange and scale-up of proven programmes and innovations on ECCE across all regions and countries.



