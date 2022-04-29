‘Ghana at a crossroad’ – John Mahama

General News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Former President John Dramani Mahama has indicated that Ghana is currently at a point that is very critical to its development.



In a post shared on Facebook on April 29, 2022, the former president said that for Ghana to move in the right direction, it requires a leadership that is attentive to the needs of the citizenry and acts according to ensure that these needs are catered for.



“Our country is, sadly, at a Crossroad, and demands that leadership listens to the people and acts appropriately. This is the surest way to success on our chosen national journey of democracy and opportunities for all. Ghana must be placed fully unto the desired road,” the post shared by Mahama read.



He added that “on Monday May 2, 2022, I will be speaking on Ghana at a Crossroad, live on Facebook John Dramani Mahama, YouTube (@johnmahamatv) Channels, across a number of national radio and television channels and on other digital platforms.”



