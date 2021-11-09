Ghana at 63 was celebrated with Asian food in Manchester - Manchester-based Ghanaian

Diasporian News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

CEO of Cape Coast Restaurant, Naa Ayi Kailey has disclosed Ghanaians in Manchester decided to celebrate the 63rd independence at an Asian restaurant.



According to her, it was the union’s decision and nothing could be done about it. However, patrons complained and questioned the decision later.



“Sometimes I don't get it. Recently they went to an Asian restaurant and ordered all Asian food. Later they came for a meal here and were asking why they did not let me cook instead,” Naa told DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa.



“I'm not saying it must come to me but there are so many Ghanaians who cook here in Manchester. It was the decision of the union,” she said.



Naa, however, acknowledged that some Ghanaians support them wholeheartedly and others even bring in their white colleagues from work.



She further encouraged others to also support Ghanaian businesses in the area.



