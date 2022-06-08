Ghana asks for WHO support to curb probable monkeypox outbreak

Health News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: GNA

The Minister of Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has appealed to the World Health Organisation (WHO) to assist Ghana to curb a probable outbreak of monkeypox.



The Minister also requested for budgetary support for the relocation of the UN Hospital at Burma Camp to a more accessible place.



Mr. Agyemang-Manu said this when he paid a courtesy call to the WHO Director-General in his office in Geneva.



The Minister commended WHO for supporting the country with COVID-19 vaccines and requested that Ghana be considered for inclusion in the St. Jude Initiative on childhood cancers, as well as an expanded cancer programme.



He congratulated the WHO DG on his re-election and assured him of Ghana's continued support in his next term of office.



Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, also pledged the Organisation's continued support to Ghana to achieve substantial growth in the health sector.



Dr. Ghebreyesus praised Ghana for fighting COVID-19 very well and other excellent achievements in the health sector, which he attributed to solid administration and leadership.