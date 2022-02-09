Ghana applying diplomacy to curb coups, combat terrorism - Ayorkor Botchway

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway has stated that in the advent of the rapid emergence of coups on the continent, Ghana has been tactful with diplomatic measures to ensure these acts are controlled, and do not spread further to other parts of the continent.



She stated that the country under the leadership of Nana Akuffo-Addo has provided some leadership resources to help address national crises among ECOWAS member states.



Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, noted that the country is also committed to ensure the development of and improvement of the African continent, closing the chapter on terrorism and extremist violence with a united voice.



“In Ghana’s capacity as Chair of ECOWAS, under the able leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we have provided leadership to address the sources of division and instability in our Member States.



"This has also involved engaging in mediation and facilitation processes, bringing the various parties involved together to explore viable solutions, together, and tackle national crises that has the potential to affect us all,” she said during a press briefing at the Ministry of Information on Monday, February 7, 2022.



“Our membership of the United Nations has positioned us to influence the policy dialogues at both the United Nations and the Bretton Woods Institutions, in terms of our own needs for building resilience as a middle-income country.



"We are committed to ensuring a strong, united and effective African voice on the solutions that are critical to Africa’s progress- ending terrorism and extremist violence in the Sahel and elsewhere on the continent,” she stressed.



The Honorable Minister further mentioned that the frequent visitation to the country by foreign leaders is as a result of respect and the goodwill Ghana has established with such foreign officials.



“A manifestation of the respect and goodwill that Ghana enjoys around the world is the number of high-level visits that foreign leaders make to Ghana and the invitations we receive for official and state visits abroad,” she added.