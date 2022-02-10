Ghana amongst two countries managing COVID-19 right globally – Health Minister

Health News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has revealed Ghana has been named as one of two countries globally getting the COVID-19 fight right.



Per a World Health Organisation (WHO) assessment, Ghana and South Korea are the only two countries doing right in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to him, this achievement is an indication of the high-level innovation of the Presidency and the Ministry.



With this recognition, the country constantly receives invitations from other states to share their knowledge and tactics in fighting the pandemic.



To him, “we’ve fought the battle and we’ve not won it yet but we can say we’re out of the woods.”



He noted that presently Ghana has 5 severe cases with 2 persons in critical situations nationwide.



“Our active case count is 527, we have lost 1,426 lives. Although this is not what we expected, but compared to the thousands of deaths elsewhere, I will say we have been successful,” he submitted at the Minister’s Press Briefing organized by the Information Ministry.



Ghana was pressured with hospital beds and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Minister disclosed “as at last week we had only one person on a ventilator nationwide. Positivity rate is low and I believe the media and everyone needs to give credit to the President and the Ministry.”



He applauded the President for his direct involvement in the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines and active involvement in all meetings related to the fight against the pandemic.



Kwaku Agyeman-Manu also applauded health workers for their involvement in testing, contact tracing, mass education and vaccination drives.