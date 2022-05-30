Ghana among top 10 peacekeeping troop contributors in the world - Dep. Defence Minister

General News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Ghana commemorates International Day of the United Nations Peace Keepers



The Deputy Minister for Defence, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, has stated that Ghana is among the top 10 troop contributors to United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations across the world.



According to him, Ghana achieved this feat with its recent troop deployment to help keep the peace in Sudan.



Amankwa-Manu, who was speaking at a ceremony to commemorate the International Day of the United Nations Peace Keepers, added that this achievement demonstrates Ghana’s commitment to promoting international peace.



“Ghana continues to play a pivotal role in the United Nations peacekeeping operations. To backrest our commitment to international peace, Ghana recently deployed a mechanised infantry made up of 570 troops and a level two hospital made up of 57 troops to the united nation’s interim stabilisations force … in Sudan.



“This recent deployment and in addition to the troops we already have in Lebanon, Southern Sudan and in Mali,... place Ghana among the top ten troop-contributing countries in the world,” he said.





He added that “as a top 10 troop-contributing country, Ghana has endorsed the Secretary-General’s actions for peacekeeping initiative and declaration on shared commitment. Ghana also has noted the UN’s uniform capability gap and in an endeavour to overcome this gap has pledged seven operational units on the UN’s keeping capability readiness system.”



The deputy defence minister further that Ghana was among the top 10 countries with female participation in peacekeeping missions in the world.



The event was climaxed with the wreath-laying and flag raising by the United Nations Coordinator Charles Abani and the Deputy Minister for Defence.



