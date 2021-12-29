Ghana administers over 8 million coronavirus vaccines as infections soar

Health News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghana has so far administered over eight million COVID-19 vaccines since the outbreak of the pandemic.



According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), 8,458,155 have so far been administered across the country.



Over six million of that number representing 31.4% have received at least a dose of the vaccine while a little over two million have received a double dose of the vaccine.



The GHS says Ghana is entering into a fourth wave of the virus.



The country is beginning to record more cases of COVID-19 after an additional 1, 324 people were infected with the disease.



The latest update by the Ghana Health Service indicates that active cases have shot up to 6, 361.



According to the update, 137,760 cases have been confirmed in Ghana with a total of 1, 277 persons succumbing to the disease.



The latest increase in active cases come after the Greater Accra Regional Security Council ordered the closure of beaches ahead of the Christmas festivities.



The decision was taken at an expanded Regional Security meeting on Friday, which was attended by various stakeholders, including representatives of the Drivers Union, beach operators, event organisers and religious bodies.