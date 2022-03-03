Ghana Water signs MOU with Denmark for sustainable water

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ghana Water Company Limited, GWCL, has reiterated its commitment to ensure adequate water supply to its customers across the country.



The Company intends to do this through a partnership with relevant stakeholders such as the Danish Government.



To this end, the GWCL has signed an MoU with the Government of Denmark to build on existing working relationships and ensure the sustainability of water supply.



The Ghana Water Company Limited and the city of Aarhus in Denmark have collaborated since 2019 in the area of water sustainability in the Tema Central District.



The two institutions decided to sign another MOU this year to renew commitments towards water sustainability in the pilot area in Tema.



Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company Limited, Ing Dr. Clifford Braimah signed on behalf of the GWCL while the Managing Director of the City of Aarhus Henrik Seiding, initialed on behalf of his City.



Prior to the signing of the MoU, the Danish delegation led by the Danish Ambassador to Ghana Tom Norring, joined a delegation from the Ghana Water Company Limited to inspect some projects started from previous collaborations in the Tema metropolis.



Ing Dr. Clifford Braimah said the first phase of the collaboration has been productive, hence the decision to extend it.



“We are here to continue the process because we have all seen how good the co-operation is and I am sure with the visit they can appreciate the challenges that confront GWCL and despite these challenges we are able to deliver water our people”



The Danish Ambassador to Ghana Tom Norring was hopeful that the project will be replicated in other parts of the country.



“Fortunately the city of Aarhus is here with their good people to inspire and to assist. It is our desire for the Ghana Water Company Limited to replicate the learnings from this project in other regions across the country”



Leadership of the Ghana Water Company Limited were grateful for the opportunity to extend the partnership for 4 more years which is longer than the initial MOU which commenced in 2019.