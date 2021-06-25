Ghana, Togo project November deadline to sign Maritime Boundary Delimitation Agreement

General News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Ghana and Togo are looking forward to a November 2021 timeline to sign a Maritime Boundary Delimitation Agreement



•The agreement will pave way for the delimitation of the common maritime boundaries between the two countries



•The two countries have since held a 7th Joint Maritime Technical Committee meeting in Accra



Ghana and Togo are looking forward to a November 2021 timeline in order to sign a Maritime Boundary Delimitation Agreement, the Minister in charge of the National Security has revealed.



The projection comes after the two neighbouring countries held a seventh meeting of the joint Ghana/Togo Maritime Delimitation Technical Committee in Accra.



Following the issuance of a six-point communique after discussions, Albert Kan-Dapaah, the Minister for National Security, said all grey areas within the maritime boundary process must be clarified to pave way for an epoch-bilateral summit between the two countries.



“The Government and People of Ghana are quite optimistic and eagerly looking forward to meeting the November 2021 timeline for signing of the Ghana/Togo Maritime Boundary Delimitation Agreement by which all grey areas will have been clarified,” he said.



The Minister added, “Technical support towards the amicable resolution of any contentions in respect of our common boundary will ultimately redefine and consolidate the parameters of our future relations which serves as a catalyst for peace security, economic advancement and stability.”



Ghana and Togo have since held a three-day discussion on the African Union Convention on Cross-Border Cooperation which enjoins the two countries to peacefully resolve border disputes of this nature.



The delimitation of a boundary involves the division of maritime areas in a case where two or more states could have competing claims for the enforcement of their perceived sovereign rights.



The meeting, which is the 7th of the technical committee, was attended by representatives of the Maritime Boundary Commissions of Ghana and Togo to assess details of an agreed road map for the negotiations on the delimitation of the common maritime boundaries between the two countries.