Ghana TVET Service wishes BECE candidates goodluck

Regional News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

The Executive Director of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Service(TVET), Mrs Mawusi Nudekor Awity has wished all 2021 batch of BECE candidates good luck as they start their examination today Monday 15th November 2021.



Below is the press statement



GHANA TVET SERVICE



Goodwill Message to all B.E.C.E Candidates



As you set out to go into your Final Examinations at the end of your studies at the Junior High School level, the Management and Staff of the Ghana TVET Service wish you the very best of luck in your examinations.



We appreciate the effort you have put in towards your preparation for this examination and trust Almighty God to reward you with success.



It is our hope that you will come out with flying colours and continue with your studies at the second cycle level.



As we welcome you to the TVET fraternity, we encourage you to select skills related programmes to empower you to face the future with employment opportunities.



The Management of the Ghana TVET Service has prepared fervently for your enrolment as Learners to enjoy the Government flagship programme “Free TVET for All”.



We wish you all, the very best in your examinations.



SIGNED:



Mrs. Mawusi Nudekor Awity



Director-General



Ghana TVET Service.