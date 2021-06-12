Ghana Statistical Service trainees protest against unfair payment

General News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: Ebo Safo, contributor

Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) trainees who are still undergoing training for the Population and Housing Census which is scheduled for Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Gomoa East Constituency, have demonstrated against their leaders over unfair payment cuts.



In a video already circulating on social media and monitored by Ebo Safo TV, the trainees who started their training exercise from 31st of May 202 were seen protesting against the cut down of their allowances and per diems.



According to them, they were to receive transport allowances for Ghc40 each day, which they have never received. They continued to shout that, their contract with the Ghana Statistical Service which amounted for Ghc2,520 has also been slashed down to Ghc2,320 for the field trainees.



The trainees who were seen in a group agitating fiercely and called on their leaders for the issues to be resolved, else they will not continue with their training which is still ongoing at the KAAF University, in the Central Region of Ghana.



The aggrieved trainees petitioned the District officer at the Gomoa East Constituency, who was part of the training exercise for their issues to be resolved.



The census was expected to take place in 2020 but had to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of the exercise, the Vice-President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has launched the countdown, dubbed “100 days to 2021 Population and Housing Census”.



Watch video of their agitations below:







