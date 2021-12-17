Ghana, Spain strengthen cultural ties as Sara Neito dazzles at Flamenco show

Regional News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: GNA

It was a dazzling display of musical and dance performances from Sara Neito and her crew at the 'Flamenco Show' held at the National Theatre on Thursday.



Sara Neito, the lead performing dancer together with Felipe Clivio (Dancer), Jose Hernandez (Guitarist), Epi Pacheco (Percussionist), and Rafael Gonzalez (Singer) sent chills down the spine of audience gathered in the fully packed arena for over 80 minutes of energetic performance.



The Flamenco show, one of the main cultural expressions of Spain is recognized as a World Heritage by United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), and is an artistic expression that emerged in Andalusia as a result of Gypsy, Arab, Jewish, and Christian cultural miscegenation.



It integrates singing, dancing, and music, mainly from the sound of the guitar with some intriguing body movements.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who was the Keynote Speaker for the Flamenco Show highlighted the significance of hosting the show in Ghana which would help strengthen ties.



"This show would certainly bring the Ghanaian and Spanish societies closer as we have a vibrant Spanish society here in Ghana and also a vibrant Ghanaian society in Spain, " he said.



He also noted how the Flamenco had become one of the most exciting art forms for the Kingdom of Spain and was recognized as a symbol of the nation's identity and accepted worldwide considering its uniqueness.



Mr. Alicia Rico, Spain's Ambassador to Ghana said they decided to host the first show at the National Theatre because it represents the vibrancy of Ghanaian culture.



He was hopeful that the show will further deepen bilateral relations between the two countries as they cooperate in various sectors of the economy.



The second part of the show which would be staged at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Friday, December 17, 2021, is being organised by the Spanish Embassy in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Manhyia Palace.