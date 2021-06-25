Ghana Shippers' Authority engages truck drivers

Regional News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Shippers' Authority in collaboration with the Ghana Highways Authority have developed Axle Load Protocols to help truck drivers.



The documents, which are in both English and French, provide a step-by-step approach to what a truck driver should expect at any Axle load station.



Benonita Bismarck, the Chief Executive Officer of the Shippers'Authority, said the move was necessary to help clarify requirements at these stations and mitigate the abuse of truck drivers.



The CEO, who was addressing a sensitization workshop for haulage truck drivers, said the Authority had established an electronic platform for reporting Non-Tariff barriers.



"So far, we are receiving responses and we urge you to use it as a port of call for issues along the corridor," she said.



The sensitization for the haulage drivers was to deliberate on key issues that impacted the haulage goods and in particular, the conduct of Transit Trade along Ghana's corridor.



Ms Bismarck said in compliance with international agreements, protocols, conventions and other accords, Ghana had offered its territory for its landlocked neighbours.



The offer had come with enormous benefits accruing over GHC134 million in annual revenues.



However, fundamental issues were affecting the haulage of goods that required undivided attention.



The meeting was also used to address road safety issues, carriage of hazardous cargo and the need to avoid unnecessary costs in the shipment process.



The CEO stated that it was the avowed commitment of the Authority to ensure that truck drivers were regularly sensitized and fully equipped on all regulations to engender full compliance.



Mr Isaac Sorkpar, the Regional MTTD Commander, encouraged the drivers to observe the mandatory resting periods to help curb accidents.



He said over 700 road accidents occurred between January and May in the Region and stressed the need for drivers to be cautious on the road.