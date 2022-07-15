Ghana School of Law paper cancelled as exam questions flood social media

General News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GSL schedules Civil Procedure paper for Friday, July 15, 2022



Civil Procedure questions flood social media





Independent Examination Body cancels Ghana School of Law exam paper



The body responsible for examinations at the Ghana School of Law has reportedly cancelled a Civil Procedure paper which was scheduled to be written today, July 15, 2022.



According to a Citinewsroom.com report sighted by GhanaWeb, the Independent Examinations Body decided to cancel the paper over suspicions that the questions had leaked hours before it was to be administered.



A copy of the paper is said to have widely circulated across various social media platforms before the time it was scheduled to be written.



The report further states that there is also heightened suspicion that another paper, which was written on Thursday 14th July 2022, was also leaked similarly.



