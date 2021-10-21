Ghana School of Law can’t admit 499 students – Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says there’s no space at the Ghana School of Law (GSL) to contain the 499 Law school students who had attained the 50 per cent threshold in the Ghana Legal Council (GLC) examinations and had been denied admissions.



Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, the president stated that, the situation is rather unfortunate as the problem has been a persisting one.



“For the time being, there’s no space in the Law School for them, and this is a problem. There are several others before them who unfortunately fell into the same pit. It may be that this group has decided to be more vocal than their predecessors,” President Nana Akufo-Addo explained.



He said, it is not in the country’s best interest to keep the gates of the Ghana School of Law closed.



He noted, more lawyers were needed to ensure that the rule of law was maintained for the country’s development.



“I myself, I think that idea of more and more lawyers in the system is good for the health of the nation. If we want a country that is governed by the rule of law, it means that we need to have lawyers in virtually all aspects of our national life guiding the development of our country so that the rule of law really makes sense,” Akufo-Addo said.



The president is hopeful that, a solution to the problem would be realised by next year.



“I think it’s a decent, reasonable expectation; I will not run away from it. I think it’s a reasonable expectation to see that this is a good moment for these matters to be resolved, and all I can say is that God willing, by the time I come back here the next year, substantial progress will be made in trying to deal with this.



“It’s unfortunate, I can’t pretend that this is a happy coincidence for me at all, on the contrary, I’m very disturbed by it, and I’m hoping that soon the cooperation of the various stakeholders, the Ghana Legal Council, the Chief Justice himself, Attorney General and myself, we’ll all find a solution to this situation,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.







