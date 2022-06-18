Ghana School of Law: Charles Akoto-Lamptey Jnr elected SRC speaker

General News of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: Charles Akoto-Lamptey Jnr, Contributor

Charles Akoto-Lamptey Jnr has been elected as the new Speaker for the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law.



Out of the total votes cast by the members of congress, Charles Akoto-Lamptey Jnr garnered 11 votes, representing 55% of the votes cast. His close contender, Maxwell Owusu polled 9 votes, representing 45%.



According to the newly elected speaker, his vision is for the congress to become a revered and vibrant arm of the SRC.



He said he'll work with relevant stakeholders and organize capacity building programs for members.



Mr Akoto-Lamptey said this will promote effective communication between members and their constituents, provide leadership to help congress effectively perform its three cardinal functions of representation.



For the positions of Deputy Speaker and Clerk for the 63rd Congress of the SRC, Sylvia Agyeman-Duah and Cecilia Opoku Mensah were elected respectively.



Charles Akoto-Lamptey Jnr is a graduate of Economics with a specialization in Finance and Credit from the Moscow State University of Management, Russia.



He obtained his LLB with a GPA of 3.91 from the Wisconsin International University College, Ghana.



He is a former President of the Law Students’ Union of Wisconsin International University College. He is also a founding member of the National Association of Law Students, Ghana. Again, he served as Vice President of NUGS-Moscow, Russia and Senate Member of NUGS-Russia.



His passion to defend the rights of the vulnerable coupled with his expertise in Model UN contributed greatly to his nomination as the first African nominated by the United Nations Association of Russia as their candidate to the WFUNA Human Rights Ambassadors’s training for UNA Youth 2012 in Geneva Switzerland.