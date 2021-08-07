Ghana School Feeding Programme assures caterers of payment

General News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana School Feeding Programme has assured caterers of payment of the first term arrears soon.



A statement signed by Siiba Alfa, Head of Public Relations at the Ghana School Feeding Programme, commended the caterers for their patience over the delay in the payment of the first term arrears.



It lauded the caterers' dedication to provide daily meals for school children across the country, adding the arrears would be paid soon.



It, however, expressed worry over reports that some caterers were skipping cooking schedules for pupils.



The statement said the conduct of those caterers amounted to a violation of the contract agreement.



“It must be stated that caterers who have refused to cook for the children will suffer deductions in their payments for all the non-cooking days.”



It said per the contract agreement, caterers were supposed to pre-finance the cooking services for a term or more, urging the caterers to strictly adhere to the contractual obligations with the Ghana School Feeding Programme.