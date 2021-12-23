Ghana Railways confirms another train crash near Nkotompo

General News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) has confirmed a crash involving a Locomotive 1676 and a Topper Truck near Nkotompo in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis.



The locomotive, which was carrying pieces of the train involved in the collision at Wassa Manso five days ago, was involved in an accident at the level crossing at Nkotompo with a speedy tipper truck carrying sand.



The accident occurred after the tipper truck failed to stop when it was flagged by the level crossing keeper for the upcoming Locomotive.



Mr Charles Brown, the Public Relations Officer of the GRCL, who confirmed the accident to the Ghana News Agency, said some workers sustained injuries and had been sent to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital for care.



Two of the injured have been discharged, while four are still on admission and in stable condition.



Mr Brown said a technical report on the accident would be issued soon.