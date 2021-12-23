Ghana Railways Company considers erecting speed rumps at level crossing points

General News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Railways Company Limited says it will consider the possibility of erecting speed rumps at all level crossings to help avert accidents.



This comes on the back of another train accident at the company’s level crossing at Nkotompo in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly barely five days after another train accident claimed the lives of five persons at Wassa Manso in Mpohor.



“Despite all the visible warning signs at all our level crossings, we keep having these accidents. Therefore, we will consider the possibility of erecting speed rumps at our level crossings. This way, you will have no option but to slow down. And we believe that will help a lot,” Deputy Civil Engineer in charge of tracks at the Ghana Railways Company Limited Emmanuel Aggudey told Connect FM at the accident scene.



Narrating events leading to the accident, driver of the now mangled tipper truck Richard Havor said the accident happened at the level crossing at 7:30 pm Tuesday after he had gone to load sand.



“I did not hear or see the train coming. The reading on my dashboard was 19 and I was driving with the fourth gauge because I knew I was approaching the crossing. Unfortunately, events happened fast and all I saw was the truck overturn.”



However, the Deputy Civil Engineer in charge of tracks at the Ghana Railways Company Limited insisted the driver was speeding, an account that has been corroborated by bystanders.



“Cars coming from Sekondi had stopped because they had been flagged to stop for the approaching train to pass. At that time there was no car from the Takoradi direction. However, while they were waiting, the signal man then saw the tipper truck approaching the bend towards the level crossing with speed. He was flagged down but could not stop because of the speed. Unfortunately, the train was at the crossing and the tipper truck hit it and turn.”



He continued: “This train weighs more than 120 tons so it cannot be easily pushed off the rails. But if you see how it has derailed only one thing is clear. It can only mean that the driver was speeding. I’ve heard the driver say he did not see the train. For all it is worth, if you are approaching a level crossing, whether a train is coming or not, you have to reduce your speed, stop, look and listen before you cross. So he has no excuse”.



Giving an update on the Wassa Manso accident, he said one person has been discharged.



“Currently, one of the assistant engineers on the train has been discharged. The rest are still in the hospital and in stable condition.”