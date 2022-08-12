Ghana Police to introduce virtual police station

General News of Friday, 12 August 2022

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has said his institution is looking forward to the introduction of a virtual police station to reduce the number of people who visit their stations.



According to him, if this is introduced, one will be able to make a complaint virtually and invite suspects virtually.



Speaking at a public lecture at KNUST on Thursday, August 12, he said “We are looking forward to a period where we will have virtual police station. Where you don’t have to show up at the police station. “You just make your complaint virtually and then we will send you all the information. And we can even virtually also invite the suspect which is data processing," he said The IGP further noted that while the virtual option is still being considered, internally, messages can be sent to police officers with just the press of a button.



“And we evaluate and think that it is something that we can virtually do it than to show up at the police station and be unattended to and all that. So, we have a lot of work to do, but internally, with a press of a button you can send messages to every police officer across the country instantly,” the police chief said.



“From headquarters to regional level we send documents electronically that we need not to find people to come pick it up and do that,” Dampare added.



