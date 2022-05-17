Ghana Police takes policing to door step of public universities in Accra

General News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Police Mounted Squadron of the Ghana Police Service together with some Divisional and District Police Commanders in the Accra Region Command has extended its policing duties to some public universities in the metropolis.



The move forms part of the services’ efforts to show “police visibility, gather intelligence, engage communities, and bring the police to the doorstep” of the general public at large.



The one-week exercise which began last week saw the police entourage visit some campuses such as the University of Ghana (Legon), University of Professional Studies (UPS), and the Valley View University (VVU) all in the Greater Accra region.



But, according to the police administration, the exercise will be extended to other universities across the country.



During the visit, the officers engaged the university community and listened to their security concerns, and used the opportunity to share some insights about the Police Service and the need to work together within the communities.



To continue with, the police used the medium to answer some questions asked them on basic policing issues, and also gathered some intelligence on the security situations on the various campuses.



“Following the visit, the Police Service has begun operationalising some of the intelligence picked during the exercise and putting in strategies to improve security at the universities,” the police said in a statement.



The police thus thanked authorities of the various institution for their cooperation during the successful exercise and assured them of maximum security following its operational interventions put in place.



“We are grateful to the academic staff, the student body, and all other members of the university community for their cooperation during our interactions with them”



“We wish to assure the public that we will continue to sustain this and other operational interventions and also work in partnership with you for safer and more secure communities,” says the Ghana Police Service.