Ghana Police promises churches maximum security on December 31

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There will be maximum security on December 31 and beyond, Ghana Police says



Be measured in your prophecies, Ghana Police to prophets



The Ghana Police are not against prophecies



The Ghana Police Service in a press release dated December 27, has assured all religious organizations "maximum security during the 31st December night" and beyond.



The police have asked Ghanaians to obey the laws of the land during this festive season.



The statement noted: "The Police wish to assure all religious organizations that we are committed to ensuring maximum security during the 31st December night, end of year services and beyond. There should be no apprehensions therefore about undertaking the various activities. We ask only that everyone keeps within the law and is mindful of the welfare of each other."



In a statement signed by Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, the police asked all religious leaders to be measured in their prophetic utterances come December 31 as it is known for some pastors and prophets to prophesy on "harm, danger, and death," at the start of every new year.



"Over the years, communication of prophecies of harm, danger and death, by some religious leaders, have created tension and panic in the Ghanaian society and put the lives of many people in fear and danger. We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true. It Is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send a communication that is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency olife-savingng service or to endanger the safety of any person," the Ghana Police Service added.



The police added that they are in no way against prophecies or targeted any religious body.



"The Ghana Police Service wishes to place on record that the Police are not against prophecies; we acknowledge that we Ghanaians are a religious people who know, and believe in, the centrality of God In our lives."



